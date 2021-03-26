Live

Beautiful music at a retirement home

Inside the Judson Manor retirement community in Cleveland, Ohio, they have about 100 senior residents, and a 24-year-old music student who - in exchange for free rent - is making some very beautiful music. Steve Hartman reports.
