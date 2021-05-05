Live

Beaumont, Texas, still without water

Beaumont, Texas, is still without clean water more than a week after Hurricane Harvey hit. City workers are trying to restore basic services so residents can return home. CBS News correspondent Anna Werner joins CBSN with the latest.
