Beachgoers wary of Zika Beachgoers and residents in Miami Beach are upgrading their defenses against mosquito bites following the arrival of Zika. Health officials have identified a new Zika zone in Miami Beach. Five people have been infected there, apparently by local mosquitoes. That's just across Biscayne Bay from the initial Zika zone. That brings the total of mosquito-borne infections in the area to 36. David Begnaud reports.