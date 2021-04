Baylor sexual assault scandal worse than first thought The sexual assault scandal involving football players at Baylor University is more widespread than first reported. "60 Minutes Sports" has learned that since 2011, 19 players have been accused of sexual abuse against 17 women. The scandal cost the jobs of university president Ken Starr and football coach Art Briles. Armen Keteyian's full report airs Tuesday on Showtime, a division of CBS.