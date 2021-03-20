Live

Bayer buying Merck's consumer product lines

Germany's Bayer plans to buy Merck's consumer care business for $14.2 billion. That includes products from Coppertone, Claritin and Dr. Scholl's. Merck is based in New Jersey. Jill Wagner has that story and more MoneyWatch headlines.
