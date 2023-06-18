Watch CBS News

Bay Area pizza joint thriving as worker co-op

San Jose's A Slice of New York isn't just an award-winning pizza joint — it's also a worker-owned co-op. CBS Bay Area's Len Ramirez takes a look at how the restaurant's success could be a model for other establishments.
