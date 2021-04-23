Live

Battle over Aleppo remains stalled

Aleppo, Syria has been under siege for years. The constant bombing by Russian and Syrian forces has left Syria's largest city in ruins, but the battle is largely stalled. Elizabeth Palmer reports on one reason why.
