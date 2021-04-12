Live

Watch CBSN Live

Battle of the Planets: Which one is the best?

It's Jupiter versus Saturn in this planetary showdown. An article published by The Atlantic says Jupiter is the best planet, while others online disagree. Astronomer Derrick Pitts joins CBSN to debate which planet reigns supreme.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.