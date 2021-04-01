Live

Battle for massive and prized Bahia Emerald

One of the largest and rarest gems in the world is at the center of a court battle in Los Angeles. Ben Tracy reports on how several people are staking a claim on the 840-pound emerald, but they're up against the entire country of Brazil.
