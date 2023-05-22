Ukraine denies Russia controls city of Bakhmut as mercenary Wagner Group claims victory Russia says they have completely taken the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but Kyiv disputes the claim. Ukrainian forces, while admitting they've lost ground, say they still control areas southwest of the city and are advancing around its flanks. Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group have staked their claim to the city, planting flags on the rooftops of ruined buildings. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta and James Landale with the BBC have more.