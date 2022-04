Battle between Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney heats up over special self-government status In Florida, legislators are taking aim at Disney for opposing the state's Republican Governor Ron Desantis. The governor wants to disband the company's long-held special tax district that allows Disney to govern its own land. The move comes after Disney publicly condemned Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law, known as "Don't Say Gay." Manuel Bojorquez reports from Orlando.