"Batman of Route 29" dies in car crash

Lenny Robinson, better known as the "Route 29 Batman," was struck by a car and killed on Sunday. Robinson was known for visiting Maryland hospitals dressed as batman to cheer up sick children. CBS News correspondent Don Dahler reports.
