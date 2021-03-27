Live

Bathroom breakdown causes flight to turn around

Passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia endured a bathroom breakdown that was so bad, it forced their flight to turn around. Some passengers said that the stench from the lavatory caused many of them to wear masks.
