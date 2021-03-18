Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bassem Youssef: From doctor to "Dr. Clown"

“I am now called a Doctor Clown,” Bassem Youssef tells correspondent Bob Simon, as he rehearses a skit for an upcoming show with his team of writers. Youssef was once a respected doctor. Now he’s known as the “Jon Stewart of Egypt.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.