Baseball team pays homage to bat boy

Kaiser Carlile, 9, was accidently hit in the head with a bat at a semi-pro baseball tournament in Wichita, Kansas. Kaiser, the team's bat boy, later died from his injuries. CBS News correspondent Don Dahler reports.
