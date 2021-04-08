Live

Baseball legend Yogi Berra dead at 90

Major League Baseball and fans are remembering the life of the Hall of Fame Yankees catcher. Berra was known for his accomplishments on the field, but he also had a charming humor that captivated fans for generations. Charlie Rose reports.
