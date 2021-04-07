Live

Baseball goes vintage

There are more than 130 teams that play vintage baseball across the U.S. The players try to emulate the game the way it was played in the 1860s. CBS News correspondent Chip Reid caught up with two teams playing old school ball in Maine.
