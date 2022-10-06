Watch CBS News

Bart Barber | Sunday on 60 Minutes

As the Southern Baptist Convention finds itself at the center of a sexual abuse scandal under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department, Anderson Cooper speaks with the convention’s newly-elected president, Bart Barber. Sunday, on 60 Minutes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.