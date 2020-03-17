Bars, restaurants shut over coronavirus fears... The U.S. is now reporting over 4,600 reported coronavirus cases and at least 80 reported deaths. New Orleans, which was gearing up for Saint Patrick's Day celebrations, was eerily quiet after Louisiana forced all bars to close over coronavirus fears. In New York City, restaurants were shuttered Monday night as business owners are forced to figure out how to help employees while also making ends meet themselves. Mola Lenghi reports on how else coronavirus is shaping the country's new normal.