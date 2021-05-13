Live

Watch CBSN Live

Barry Jenkins on honoring his ancestors with epic new series, "The Underground Railroad"

Award-winning writer, director and producer Barry Jenkins talks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his new Amazon limited series, "The Underground Railroad," based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. He gives a behind-the-scenes look at creating the show, dealing with the darkness of slavery, and re-contextualizing the sacrifices of his ancestors to tell a story of survival and triumph.
