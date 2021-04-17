Live

Barista learns sign language for customer

It's pretty easy to have your order messed up when you're ordering from Starbucks; it's even easier if you're deaf. Steve Hartman went "On the Road" to show how one barista is going above and beyond to change that for one of their regulars.
