"Barbie" star Margot Robbie on being a "thrill seeker" One of the most anticipated films of the summer is "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie as the famous Mattel doll – a challenging role for the two-time Oscar-nominee. In an interview originally broadcast on December 18, 2022, she talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about taking risks; having an accent too Australian for Australian TV; and how she repaid her mom after becoming a success.