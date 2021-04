Barbershop under fire for refusing to serve women Barbiere, located near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, bills itself as a “high-end gentleman’s barbershop,” where men can enjoy a haircut and a beer. But when a female customer asked for a short style known as a “fade,” she was told the staff didn’t cut women’s hair. She filed a gender discrimination complaint with the state, and after an investigation, Barbiere’s owner was slapped with a $750 fine. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the case.