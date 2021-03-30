Live

Barber uses mature haircut to teach kids a lesson

A barber in suburban Atlanta is giving misbehaving kids haircuts that make them look like balding old men. The tactic is meant to discipline the kids, but is stirring up some controversy. David Begnaud reports.
