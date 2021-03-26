Live

Watch CBSN Live

Barbara Walters: "I had a lumpectomy"

While speaking at the annual Breast Cancer Research Symposium and Awards luncheon, broadcast news icon Barbara Walters admits she had a brush with breast cancer that she has kept quiet for over five years.
