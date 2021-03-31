Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bao Bao the panda leaves her mom

Bao Bao, now 18 months old, is on her own after zookeepers separated her from her mother. While it may seem sad, it's actually quite natural. Jan Crawford has this coming-of-age story from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
