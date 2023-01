"Banshees of Inisherin" stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson The acclaimed Irish comic-drama "The Banshees of Inisherin," about two longtime friends whose relationship suddenly grinds to a halt, stars two actors who clicked while collaborating on the 2008 classic "In Bruges." Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, both Oscar-nominated for their performances in "Banshees," talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about their friendship, and the challenge of playing ex-friends.