Bank of America senior economist says the "economy has really solid momentum" going into 2025 Bank of America senior economist Aditya Bhave tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the "economy has really solid momentum" going into 2025. Although with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, Bhave says that "from a market perspective, I think the two biggest issues will actually be fiscal policy and trade policy, and there's a lot of uncertainty around those … just as there is around immigration policy."