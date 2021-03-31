Live

Bank hackers pull off $1 billion cyberheist

It's being called the "Great Bank Robbery" of our era. Hackers used viruses and ATM fraud to steal $1 billion from some 100 banks. CBS News correspondent Anna Werner met with Kapersky Labs, the cybersecurity firm that uncovered the crime.
