Baltimore mom: To see my son at riots with rock in hand, "I just lost it" Toya Graham spotted her 16-year-old son in a crowd of teens vandalizing and looting during the Baltimore riots Monday. Cameras captured the moment she confronted and struck the boy, and the video went viral. Graham, a single mother of six, joins "CBS This Morning" exclusively to talk about what happened after the video where she showed tough love for her son.