Watch CBS News

Baltimore bridge collapse salvage operations

Salvage operations are underway to clear debris in the Patapsco River as search efforts have been paused for four workers who remain unaccounted for after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. CBS News' Nicole Sganga has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.