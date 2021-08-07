Ballot box access under threat 56 years after passage of Voting Rights Act As the Voting Rights Act turns 56, activists warn that the sanctity of the ballot box is corroding under relentless Republican efforts on the state level. In an op-ed in The Washington Post, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urged Congress to act to pass new legislation to protect voting rights. CBS News political contributors and analysts Antjuan Seawright and Leslie Sanchez join with their perspectives on the anniversary and the road ahead.