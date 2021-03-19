Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bald girl allowed to return to school

A 9-year-old girl who shaved her head, in support of her friend's chemotherapy, despite school policy banning this action, has been allowed to return to classes following a meeting of the school board. KREX's Travis Khachatoorian reports.
