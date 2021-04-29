Live

Baking bad: Wisconsin's homemade cookie ban

In Wisconsin, selling home-baked goods can land you in jail. Dean Reynolds reports on a suit challenging a state law that can mean six months in the slammer for anyone making a profit from selling "illegal" homemade cookies.
