Live

Watch CBSN Live

Baia: The Las Vegas of ancient Rome

Seth Doane dives into waters off the coast of Italy to report on Baia, a city that sunk into the sea between the 4th and 5th centuries. Watch the story on 60 Minutes Plus, streaming now, only on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.