Backstage drama at Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet For more than 200 years Russia's famed Bolshoi Ballet has been mesmerizing audiences around the world. But in January 2013 the company made headlines for some off-stage drama: Artistic director Sergei Filin was attacked with sulfuric acid, badly burning his face and causing him to go nearly blind. Two years later, Filin is still running the company, and Tracy Smith talks with him about the attack, and the future of the historic ballet company.