Live

Watch CBSN Live

Backlash grows against high-tech swimsuits

Some families spend as much as 10 percent of their income on sports activities, when you include equipment, training and travel. One big expense in the sport of swimming is now leading to a national backlash. Meg Oliver reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.