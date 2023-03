Back to school with Toheeb Jimoh: "Ted Lasso" actor reuniting with teachers who inspired him Emmy-nominated actor Toheeb Jimoh is best known for his role as Sam Obisanya on "Ted Lasso," and he is starring in the new Prime Video series "The Power." Jimoh takes Anthony Mason back to school where he first honed his soccer skills and fell in love with performing, and he shares an emotional moment with the drama teachers who changed his life.