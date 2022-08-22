Watch CBS News

Back-to-school shoppers feel impact of inflation

As students return to school, parents are spending a lot more on supplies because of inflation. According to one survey, just 36% of parents said they can afford back-to-school supplies this year. Janet Shamlian takes a look.
