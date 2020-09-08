Back to school in South Africa means longer days and some students living with teachers South Africa has more coronavirus cases than any other country in Africa, but students there have been back in the classroom for weeks. Debora Patta goes to a school in an impoverished area that even sent groups of children home to live with teachers to get the determined kids back quickly. She also visits an elite girls school where technology makes studying easier, but doesn't spare the kids from the emotional challenges of change.