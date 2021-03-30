Live

Watch CBSN Live

Baby sea lions stranded on California beaches

A record number of baby sea lions that are too weak to swim are stranded on the coast of California. Scientists blame warmer water, which is driving their food deeper into the ocean. Bigad Shaban reports from San Diego.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.