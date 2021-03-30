Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Teen who filmed video testifies George Floyd was "terrified"
White House takes action to respond to violence against Asian Americans
Should MLB move All-Star Game to protest Georgia's voting law?
Alleged car seatback failures blamed for over 100 accidents in 30 years
Secret Service finds early intervention can prevent school shootings
Biden announces history-making picks among judicial nominees
Schumer eyes obscure move to pass Biden's infrastructure bill
Fugitive arrested after police recognized him on YouTube
Teens charged in carjacking death of UberEats driver due in court
Coronavirus Crisis
CDC director warns of "impending doom" amid COVID spike
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19
Fauci warns against potential new COVID-19 surge as cases remain high
White House leaves vaccine "passports" to private sector
Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus
N.Y. opens up COVID vaccine to all adults starting April 6
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Baby sea lions stranded on California beaches
A record number of baby sea lions that are too weak to swim are stranded on the coast of California. Scientists blame warmer water, which is driving their food deeper into the ocean. Bigad Shaban reports from San Diego.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On