Baby koala holds mother throughout operation

A baby koala in a Brisbane, Australia, zoo wouldn't let go of its mother during an emergency surgery for a collapsed lung after the koalas were hit by a car in Queensland. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver show us the video.
