Baby gorillas make their debut at the Bronx Zoo Two western lowland gorillas were born at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo. Julia (33 years old) gave birth on March 10 and Tuti (19 years old) had her baby on April 17. Ernie (31 years old) is the father of both babies. Western lowland gorillas are designated as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.