New steps to tackle baby formula shortage The Biden administration and Congress are taking new steps to help end the nationwide baby formula shortage. President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to boost supply domestically, and the House passed a bill to help lower-income families buy formula for their children. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss these latest efforts, and the tough questions the FDA commissioner will face when he testifies before Congress about the shortage.