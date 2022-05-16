Watch CBS News

Baby formula maker executive on ramping up supply

Patrick Sly, the president of global nutrition at Reckitt, which produces Enfamil, discusses what his company is doing to ramp up the supply of baby formula and why there is a shortage. Watch Norah O'Donnell's exclusive interview.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.