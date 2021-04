Baby dies after babysitter's 911 calls wouldn't connect Officials are scrambling to fix a problem with Dallas' 911 system after the deaths of at least two people. One of them is a 6-month-old boy. Police say his babysitter repeatedly called 911 but could not reach operators. "Ghost calls" have apparently jammed the city's 911 system for months. Omar Villafranca speaks to the boy's mother, who is demanding answers.