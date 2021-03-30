Live

Baby bear orphaned in New Jersey

Mike and Ike, two bears at Woodlands Wildlife Refuge in New Jersey, were orphaned after their mother was killed by a deer hunter. Ike died over the weekend, leaving the four-week-old Mike all on his own.
