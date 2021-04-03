Live

Watch CBSN Live

Babies at risk from whooping cough

Doctors say whooping cough is reemerging in developed countries, putting babies and young children at risk. Also, concussions in kids can lead to problems concentrating and doing homework Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health news.
