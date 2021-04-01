Live

B. Smith on her struggles with Alzheimer's

Former model and TV host B. Smith sat down with CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook for a conversation about her struggles with Alzheimer's and how she and her husband are taking action against it.
