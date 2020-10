Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to ceasefire hours after deadly attack Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more than 50 others Saturday in the Azerbaijan city of Ganja, with neither side taking responsibility for the attack. Lana Zak spoke with Aliq Media editor-in-chief Arsen Kharatyan about how the world is responding to the conflict.